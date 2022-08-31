Brand New Bulldog

The Bulldog in Monterey has reopened – finally – as an impressive sports bar space with neighborhood appeal. For those who have forgotten, the former Bulldog British Pub was a narrow space with a timeworn feel that regulars valued. The redesign – interrupted by the pandemic and other issues – brought it forward in time. As regulars return, that first beer is indeed a back to the future moment. It’s as if the Bulldog has moved ahead without leaving its gathering place purpose behind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.