Brian Spiegel is a Salinas-based photographer and web developer. His latest collection, “The Sea,” is now on display at the Pacific Grove Art Center (568 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove). “I like to view the Earth from the edge of the seashore through distance to the life-giving sun, as life is a delicate balance,” the artist says. “I’ll show you the sun, the sea, clouds in the sky and the essence of its magnificence."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.