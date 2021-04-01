If you’ve passed by the Weekly offices in the past year, you’ll see that the north side of the building is adorned by Squid, our all-knowing columnist. You can thank muralist Bryan Gage for attempting Squid’s likeness. Many of Gage’s big, bold, colorful pieces can be safely seen at a distance as they beautify various walls in Monterey County. Photographed by Parker Seibold.
