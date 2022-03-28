Pacific Grove Books, which publishes books filled with stories about the history and present-day of America’s Last Hometown, has a new publication coming: Life in Pacific Grove #3, Butterflies by-the-Bay. And organizers are inviting P.G. residents (and visitors) to submit photos of the town’s iconic monarch butterflies. Organizers are looking for photos in a range of categories, from photos of the butterflies specifically to more general photos of P.G.’s flora and fauna. Amateurs and professionals alike can submit up to four photos – the one deemed best will earn the photographer $200, and be featured on the cover of the book. The best photos in each category, meanwhile, will get $75 each. The deadline for photos is March 31 and the book will be published in October 2022. Submit your photos online at bit.ly/ButterflyPhotoSubmission. More information at lifeinpacificgrove.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.