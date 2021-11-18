Photographer Caitlin Reclusado will host a reception on Friday, Nov. 19, for the debut of her series, “Echoes of Light,” at Fernwood Resort (47200 Highway 1, Big Sur). The series is a collection of unique portrait photography set amid the beauty of Big Sur.
