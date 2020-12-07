California Small School Districts' Association holiday art contest winner
Zuliana Carbajal

Zuliana Carbajal an eighth-grader at San Ardo School, won the annual California Small School Districts’ Association holiday art contest this year. She competed with over 75 students across California, and her artwork will be featured on the annual SSDA holiday card that is sent to more than 500 districts in the state.

