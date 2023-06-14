California State Parks Week starts today! The second annual celebration of this incredible natural resource is organized by California State Parks, Save the Redwoods League, Parks California and the California State Parks Foundation. Throughout the week there will be nearly 200 events happening at state parks all across California. Each day of the week has a different theme, but there seems to be a particular focus on redwoods, which is convenient because we have some good ones here in Monterey County. Some events taking place locally include a redwood relaxation walk in Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park on Thursday, June 15, and a discussion on how redwoods are adapting to climate change on Friday, June 16. Whether you go for an organized event or not, State Parks Week a good excuse to get out into a State Park near you. Photo by Tajha Chappellet-Lanier.
