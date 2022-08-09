This 10-by-40-inch oil of the Marina dunes was painted by local artist Donald Neff. “For those familiar with the area, the general view is in Fort Ord Dunes State Park from the hillside near the Divarty underpass,” Neff writes. “Monterey Bay is shown, and the distant shore is the Santa Cruz area. For many years, going to my gallery representation in Carmel, participating in the Carmel Art Festival, etc., I drove right by this area to paint the rocky coastlines of Big Sur, the ice plant of Pacific Grove, and other more familiar attractions. Now that I live in the area, the dunes of Marina and the southeastern shoreline of Monterey Bay beg to be painted.”
