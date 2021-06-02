Whether it’s solo exhibits or the annual Think Out Loud High School Student exhibition, Carmel’s Carl Cherry Center for the Arts has long been a bastion of creativity. They’ve gone virtual since the pandemic began and all of their 2020 and 2021 exhibits are now viewable online. Browse through student works in the 2021 Think Out Loud High School exhibition, which features collages, photography, paintings and other mediums created by local high school students—including this piece, entitled “South of the Border” by Anthony Miguel of Stevenson School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.