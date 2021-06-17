As the oldest art gallery (member-run, too) in Carmel, the Carmel Art Association has made a name for itself for being a one-stop shop to ogle the works of artists from all around the county. This June, they added six more local member artists to that list including Ben Anderson, whose painting “Summer Fields” is pictured above. Check out the work of all the new artists at the 2021 Inaugural Exhibition for New Member Artists, which runs through the month of June.
