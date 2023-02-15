Carmel HS students planting Feb 15, 2023 Feb 15, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Browse Events Art, Theater, Culture Music Subscribe Submit Event Photo courtesy of Barbara Allen Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Carmel High School students do a planting project to restore the native habitat along Ribera Beach on a chilly morning. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save advertisement × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. more Art News A Salinas-based nonprofit celebrates 10 years of creating and promoting art in East Salinas and beyond. A long-time Hartnell ceramics teacher shows off her treasures spanning more than two decades. Hot Picks 02.16.23 Visuals 02.16.23
