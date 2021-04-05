The Monterey Peninsula Art Foundation is now “softly open,” featuring the works of various local artists including pieces like “Guanaco Snacking” by Carol Lefever. Hours are 11am-5pm Friday-Sunday only, with increased safety practices due to Covid-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.