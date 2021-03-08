Carrie Glen, the president of the Forest Theater Guild, says “Satisfied,” from Hamilton, is her favorite song in a musical. It’s “an absolutely powerful song for a woman to sing,” she says. Photographed by Kristin Sollecito.
Art News
- The city of Soledad will celebrate its centennial all year round.
- Emile Norman's house gets a second life, decades after the artist's death.
- A union worker is handed a legal win after Sunset Center worked to have him banned.
- Events not to miss this weekend and beyond.
- To Do 03.04.21
- A noncomprehensive list of shows and movies worth revisiting in the age of decision fatigue.
- Visuals 03.04.21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.