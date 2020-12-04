A family photo from Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo shows his aunt and a friend of his grandmother’s, both early UFW activists, flanking Cesar Chavez, center, as he marches along with about 2,000 supporters to turn himself in at the Monterey County Jail on Dec. 4, 1970. Alejo keeps the photo on his office wall for inspiration. “It’s symbolic that he had these two strong women with him,” Alejo says.
