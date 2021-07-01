We’ve all changed in the past 15 months of pandemic life, and the Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History is no exception. On Friday, July 2, the museum will open a new exhibit called Changes of Monterey, which “celebrates the habitats of Monterey County and raises awareness about human impacts on our delicate ecosystems over time.” During the opening, attendees will also get a chance to meet the museum’s new executive director, Carla Bittner. The celebration happens all day, from 10am to 4pm. Plus, there will be special evening activities during the return of P.G.’s First Friday from 6 to 9pm.
