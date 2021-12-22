Chanticleer at the Carmel Mission Basilica.

Chanticleer ends this year’s Christmas tour in Carmel with a performance in the Mission Basilica tomorrow, Dec. 23. The group started as an ensemble of friends, initiated in 1978 by singer and musicologist Louis Botto. “He wanted to explore the music of the Renaissance,” current Music Director Tim Keeler says of the first music director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.