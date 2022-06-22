Charge It Up

A new electric vehicle charging station launched Tuesday, June 21 in Soledad. The new EV Range chargers provide up to 200 miles in just 15 minutes, a speedy charge the company calls “future-proof.” It’s the 15th charging station in Soledad, helping meet demand along the Highway 101 corridor, installed by EV Range with a $750,000 contribution from the Monterey Bay Air Resources District. “There is a need for chargers between Salinas and Paso Robles,” writes Central Coast Community Energy spokesperson Catherine Stedman. Photo courtesy of EV Range.
