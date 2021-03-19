TGIF! Pour yourself a cocktail, it’s the weekend. Gracie Gutierrez, a lifelong bartender who recently started the mobile bar service Point Break Cocktails with her husband Michael (pictured), shared what she misses most about bars, now that the watering holes have been closed for a year. “What I miss most is being able to interact with somebody based on their cocktail preference,” she says. Your choice of a drink, she asserts, says something about you. “It’s a really great way to start conversation and get to know someone.” Photographed by Joel Angel Juárez.
