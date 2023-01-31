Rancho Cielo Chef Estevan Jimenez teaches culinary tricks of the trade to local Bank of America employees, including Juan Huerta, Sherry Farson, Nguyen Lu and Hiram Yanez. The Bank of America Neighborhood Champions award grants $50,000 to help underserved youth, ages 16-24, in the Salinas and Monterey County area with preparation to work in culinary, construction, agriculture, auto, diesel repair and Youth Corps. The grant will help with transportation and meals, and fund a full-time therapist. Photo courtesy of Cheryl Reiss.
