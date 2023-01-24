Chesty Puller Battalion of the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps is a youth nonprofit program based at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey. The cadets recently volunteered with the Food Bank for Monterey County, unboxing and sorting about 9,600 items including canned goods, milk, and bags of pantry items.
