Chloe Corriveau

“This work is a reimagination of the gallery experience,” says Lauren Michelle about the work of her colleague Chloe Corriveau, now on display at the Jennifer Perlmutter Gallery in Carmel (Dolores between 5th and 6th). “The work consists of Chloe’s large-format paintings and my 3D textile sculptures that come together to create a site specific installation.” The exhibit, titled “Into Pieces/Into Place,” is an immersive art experience featuring life-sized textile sculptures by Michelle and deconstructed large-format paintings, like the one above, by Corriveau.

