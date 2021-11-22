Christine Crozier’s oil paintings are noted for their loose, expressionist brushwork and rich colors. Her award-winning landscape, floral and figurative paintings have attracted collectors throughout North America, Europe and the South Pacific. Currently, her work is on display at the Carmel Art Association Gallery (Dolores Street between 5th and 6th, Carmel).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.