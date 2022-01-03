Christmas at the SHARE Center

Christmas was a festive time at the SHARE Center in Salinas. Thanks to a fundraising effort led by Salinas Mayor Kimbley Craig and County Supervisor Luis Alejo, more than $5,000 was raised to get a gift for every one of the center’s 99 residents, about one-third of whom are children. In addition, a new play structure has been purchased and will be installed by volunteers in January. “Building joy for families experiencing homelessness is so far off the radar for a lot of people,” says Nora Daly, development director for Bay Area Community Services, which operates the homeless navigation center.
