Christmas bach

It doesn’t get more Christmassy than J.S. Bach’s Christmas Oratorio, originally written to celebrate the Christmas of 1794. I Cantori di Carmel, a Monterey Peninsula choral group with a 40-year tradition of performing, is back with the Cantatas I-III. They will perform under Music Director Daniel Henriks. Catch a performance 8pm Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11. Photo by Leslie Grossman.
