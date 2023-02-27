“Chunjie” by Summer Wang

The acrylic painting above is titled “Chunjie” and it’s part of the For the Love of Art exhibit at Carmel Art Association (Dolores between 5th and 6th, Carmel) that presents the artistic talents of high school students from all over Monterey County. Summer Wang is a junior at Stevenson School in Pebble Beach.
