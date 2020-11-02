Ciclovía Salinas is a youth-led initiative to re-imagine the streets of Salinas as a more pedestrian- and bike-friendly city. In the before times, it was usually celebrated in the summer with the city closing down motorized traffic on Alisal Street. This year, it was celebrated over Oct. 30-Nov. 1, culminating in Zumba classes and relay races at Natividad Creek Park
