Saddle up for the Ciclovía. A fun way to get outside while spending a day with your family or hanging out with your friends is to attend Ciclovía Salinas. Ciclovía means “bike path” in Spanish and that’s what the event creates – a temporary bike path where instead of the usual car traffic, people of all ages can walk, run, ride their bicycles, tricycles or skateboards along East and West Alisal Street (between Main Street and Sanborn Road). Ciclovía is an intergenerational event that invites kids and adults to exercise, socialize, play and share a common space, regardless of physical ability or mode of transport. The idea is to encourage recreation and healthy activities, while also promoting local businesses.
