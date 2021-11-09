Cindra Brinsmead’s pieces can be seen (and purchased) at the Monterey Peninsula Art Foundation Gallery (425 Cannery Row, Monterey) in the foundation’s annual holiday show, which started Saturday Nov. 6, and is titled Sparking Creativity. The gallery showcases over 30 local artists, including new faces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.