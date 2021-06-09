coloring safe routes to school

The Transportation Agency for Monterey County, together with the Monterey County Health Department and local volunteers, are stenciling sidewalks in the cities of Gonzales, Greenfield and Soledad in preparation for two new programs that will launch in the fall of 2021— “Walking School Buses” and “Park & Walk” (where parents drive most of the way to school then park a block or two away and walk the rest). The stenciling, painted by volunteers from the high school, Greenfield Science Center and the city of Greenfield, kicked off in Greenfield near Oak Avenue Elementary School on June 7. The remaining stenciling will take place on Thursday, June 10 in Soledad and Friday, June 11 in Gonzales beginning at 9:30am.
