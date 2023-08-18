Concours d'Lemons

Concours d'Lemons

 Daniel Dreifuss

Concours d’Lemons started out as a joke, but for car collectors and fans, it’s an inclusive gathering amid exclusive Car Week events. Now in its 14th year, the event’s popularity continues to grow. Check it out for yourself from 8am-1pm tomorrow, Aug. 19 at Seaside City Hall.

