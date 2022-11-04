It’s a singular moment when an animal raised in captivity takes that first step—or first flap—into the wild. Tomorrow (Saturday, Nov. 5) the Ventana Wildlife Society will be livestreaming the release of its “2022 rookies,” four juvenile condors hatched at the Los Angeles Zoo that are now ready to move out of the house. The Zoom event begins at 9:30am, and the release—which is at VWS’ release site in San Simeon—happens at 10am. Photographed by VWS/Meredith Evans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.