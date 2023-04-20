Big Sur photographer Connie McCoy recently donated 50 photographic portraits of Big Sur people, both famous and not, to the Big Sur Historical Society.The portrait above is of Kenny Melville. Some of the portraits will be displayed during an event at the Big Sur Grange that happens at 1pm on Saturday, April 22.
