Salinas’ Chinatown has a new mixed-use project and it’s founded and designed on the ideas of artists. Moon Gate Plaza (21 Soledad St.) pays homage to the Asian cultures and communities that once called this little corner of the city home, with sculptural “Moon” and “Sun” gates by local artist Nada Abdelshahid at the entrances. A new milestone has been reached as Urban Arts Collective founder and Salinas artist JC Gonzales has completed his large-scale mural, “Convergence of Butterflies.”
