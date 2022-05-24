New cornhole league alert: the Del Rey Oaks Moose Lodge is launching a semi-regular Sunday afternoon indoor cornhole tournament at least through August (some weekends are booked for other events) that is open to all ages and skill levels (there is a $5 buy-in to enter that goes into prize money divided amongst winners; bags will be made available to those who don’t bring their own).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.