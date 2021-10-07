Sand City’s new and beloved cornhole league is back for its fall season, with games starting at 6pm on Thursday, Oct. 7. Afterwards, the league will play most Thursdays until the Championship on Dec. 11. As with the summer season, the league had to cap registration after the maximum number of teams was reached. Many of those teams boast goofy, corny names, like “Dads Just Throwing Things Out There!” and “Toss Corn & Carry On.” So while you can’t sign up to play anymore (unless you’re one of those dads just throwing things out there, of course), you can always join in as a spectator. Photo by Daniel Dreifuss.
