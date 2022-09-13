The 8x10 Fundraising Exhibition is the Center for Photographic Art’s staple fundraiser each year. The Carmel gallery will be filled with a wide-ranging selection of small, framed works donated by a talented community of photographers. CPA features work by over 125 established and emerging artists, both legendary and rising stars, from California and beyond: from Gary Lopez to Jerry Takigawa to as many as three Westons, and the work above, by Nancy Baron. The online auction runs through Sept. 29 at photography.org.
