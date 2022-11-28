Ehab Ali, left, with Adam Ali and Philipp Reichstadt—the crew at The Creperie Café in Seaside. The brick-and-mortar edition of this popular farmers market stand officially opened its doors on Monday, Nov. 28. The menu includes both sweet and savory crepes, paninis and a variety of coffee drinks. Photographed by Dave Faries.
