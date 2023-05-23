CSU Monterey Bay graduation

CSU Monterey Bay celebrated its 2,400 graduates on Sunday, May 21, at the Salinas Sports Complex. The new venue meant the university and families could celebrate together on one day, instead of over two days as had been done since 2016.CSUMB President Vanya Quiñones honored the graduates for their accomplishments. “You studied through a worldwide pandemic that led to uncertainty and economic upheaval…I commend you all for staying focused through such an uncertain time, and I know that as you graduate, your resilience will benefit you as you move onto your careers or graduate programs.”
