The CSU Monterey Bay men’s soccer team earned their first postseason berth since 2007 with a 1-0 win over Chico State on Oct. 23. The Otters will host that same Chico State side on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2pm in Cardinale Stadium as the California Collegiate Athletic Association tournament gets underway. A goal by Roberto Banegas, a Marina High School and Monterey Peninsula College graduate (who is pictured above), propelled the Otters to the playoffs. Tickets for Sunday’s tournament opener are $10 for adults, $5 for students, seniors, active military and children under 12, available at the gate or in advance at goccaa.org/tickets. The winner moves on the final four. Photographed by Katie Tozier, CSUMB Athletics.
