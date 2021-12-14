CSUMB white coat ceremony.

Last Saturday, Dec. 11, CSU Monterey Bay celebrated its first in-person white coat ceremony for the Master of Science Physician Assistant Program since the start of the pandemic. About 25 students received their white medical coats inside University Center, marking the halfway point in earning their degrees and the move from classroom study to field work at local hospitals and clinics. The ceremony is “one of the most significant moments of these students’ careers, one that they will never forget,” said MSPA Program Director Christopher Forest in a press release. CSUMB launched the PA Master's program in January 2019 with significant donations from the Central California Alliance for Health and Montage Health, in part to stem a growing shortage of doctors on the Central Coast. PAs can do many things that physicians can do including diagnosing and treating illnesses and prescribing medications under the supervision of doctors. Photo courtesy of CSUMB.
