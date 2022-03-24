Daaim Danish is a 42-year-old Black artist from Los Angeles, who is presenting his works for the first time. His urban, modern, abstract paintings are about 10 years old and were kept under the artist’s bed for all of those years. From now until May 16, they will be on display in The Miller Adobe (580 Calle Principal, Monterey). Danish will be in town for the exhibit opening from 6pm-9pm on Friday, March 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.