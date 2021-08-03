dance party

Dance dance revolution. Forget the gym or the Pilates studio, apparently diners are a great way to get some exercise in and let some energy out, too. That is, of course, if it’s American Burger—the cozy diner located at 738 Lighthouse Ave. in Monterey. The burger joint hosts salsa and bachata dance nights on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, starting with lessons at 9pm.
