Daniel B. Summerhill is a professor at CSU Monterey Bay and, now, Monterey County’s first poet laureate. In this two-year honorary position he will promote literacy and literature in the county, and lead a project to make poetry more accessible. Back in April 2021, Summerhill spoke with the Weekly about how his poetic inspirations and his writing process. Photographed by Joel Angel Juárez.
