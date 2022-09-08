Snatcher, a band from Oakland, perform on Sunday Sept. 4, the final day of Deakfest 2 at Cuz's Sportsman's Club in Seaside. They were one of five women-led bands (out of 10 acts that day). Deakfest was a punk rock showcase of some 40 bands over three days from all across California and the western U.S. It was also proof of concept that punk rock is good for you. Photographed by Erik Cushman.
