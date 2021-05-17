Friends and family celebrate local advocate Debbie Aguilar’s birthday on Saturday, May 15. After losing her son, Stephen, to gun violence in 2002, Aguilar became an outspoken and prominent leader in Salinas, urging officials to resolve cold cases in the interest of justice for victims of crime, and also creating vigils for families to keep the memories of their loved ones present. Her group, A Time for Grieving and Healing, repeatedly brought dozens of families of murder victims to Sacramento during National Victims' Rights Week. Aguilar died of complications due to Covid-19 in January. Photo courtesy of Cindy Castro.
