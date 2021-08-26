For Debbie Griest, painting animals is all about capturing their personalities. She paints surprised-looking sea otters and thoughtful bobcats (and more) in watercolor and oils. A collection of her sea life paintings are now on display at Venture Gallery (260 Alvarado St., Monterey), where Griest is the featured artist for the month of August. Catch the exhibit before it’s gone.
