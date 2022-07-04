Land of the (not so) Free

The Declaration of Independence was written out in Spanish and in English, and was read aloud in both languages on July 4, 1850 at an Independence Day celebration in Monterey. The documents remain on display at Colton Hall.

 Parker Seibold

