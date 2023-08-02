Demi Seva’aetasi provided the illustrations for one edition of the book Hey Dad, I Don’t Like You. “It’s an experimental style I was playing with,” Seva’aetasi says. A reading of the book takes place at 4pm Saturday, Aug. 5 as part of YAC’s Summer Art Show & Open House.
