Dental benefits are surprisingly hard for veterans to qualify for, leaving a gap in care. Local nonprofit Dentistry4Vets relies on a network of 32 volunteer dentists (including Jansen) and oral surgeons to provide free care to veterans, and yesterday celebrated the opening of its first bricks-and-mortar clinic at the Montage Wellness Center in Marina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.