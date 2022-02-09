Disc golf time.

The famous quip goes that “golf is a good walk spoiled.” It was initially attributed to Mark Twain but this was later debunked, as the origins of quotes often are. A.J. Wecker, a local disc golf enthusiast, would contend that disc golf is a good walk enhanced. “It’s just something that gets you outdoors,” he says. It’s affordable and social and, during the pandemic, really exploded in popularity. Here’s where to play disc golf locally. Photographed by Daniel Dreifuss.
